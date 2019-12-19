DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHA) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHA) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.52) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.52), 1,435 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775 ($10.19).

The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 675.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 681.76.

DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:DWHA)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

