Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €20.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.41 ($20.25).

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.64 ($19.35). 2,265,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.49. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

