Deutsche Bank Raises United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 950

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 870.80 ($11.45).

LON:UU opened at GBX 938 ($12.34) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 867.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 819.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 713 ($9.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

