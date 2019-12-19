Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.29. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

In related news, Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,417,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,830,999.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Presser bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,396,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,716. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

