Delphy (DPY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,837.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $6,837.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

