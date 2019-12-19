DecentBet (DBET) Trading 18.3% Lower This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $437,944.00 and approximately $745.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.01184229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

