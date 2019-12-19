DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DTRK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. DATATRAK International has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.82.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 3.85%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

