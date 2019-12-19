Datacoin Trading 57.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Datacoin has a market cap of $22,931.00 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005094 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001177 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010302 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061010 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.