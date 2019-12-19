Dai Price Hits $1.02 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, AirSwap and Kyber Network. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01189413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, YoBit, Ethfinex, Bibox, Bancor Network, Gate.io, AirSwap, Kyber Network, DDEX, Gatecoin and OasisDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

