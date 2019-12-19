Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CYP) was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), approximately 44,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.10 ($0.78).

The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.37.

About Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

