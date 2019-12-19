CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CVBF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 463,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 13,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

