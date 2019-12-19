CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Stock Price Up 11.1%

CUR Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURM)’s share price rose 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 2,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CUR Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get CUR Media alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

CÜR Media, Inc, an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CUR Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUR Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.