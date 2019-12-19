CrowdWiz (WIZ) Market Cap Reaches $21,644.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $21,644.00 and $93.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007648 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,445,851 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.