Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cronos Group also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%.
NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 5,023,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 3.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $1,045,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
