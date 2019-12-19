Croda International (CRDA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Croda International (LON: CRDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/12/2019 – Croda International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/11/2019 – Croda International had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Croda International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,300 ($69.72).

12/3/2019 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

11/25/2019 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/18/2019 – Croda International was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,500 ($59.19).

11/11/2019 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Croda International stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,884 ($64.25). The stock had a trading volume of 367,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,859.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,865.06.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

