Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 552,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,171,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

