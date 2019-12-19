Credit Suisse Group Trims The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Target Price to GBX 610

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGE. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.60) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 666.82 ($8.77).

Shares of LON SGE traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 745.20 ($9.80). 1,903,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 732.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 731.68. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 11.12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). In the last three months, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

