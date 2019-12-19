CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $148,892.00 and $37,762.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066410 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

