CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CPSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

