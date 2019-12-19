Cosmos Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00059250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. Cosmos has a market cap of $818.42 million and $256.57 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

