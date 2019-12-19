Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) were down 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.55 and last traded at $43.18, approximately 893,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 217,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 6.88.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 2,823,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,999,996.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,635,293 shares of company stock valued at $49,799,991 and sold 317,971 shares valued at $10,976,079. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.