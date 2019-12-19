Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 120,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,864. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $266.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,195,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

