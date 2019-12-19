COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Trading 5.9% Higher

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.19, 1,203,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 667,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research analysts have commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Aegis set a $6.00 target price on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Dale L. Fuller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,573.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 187,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $596,711.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 610,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,642.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 236,728 shares of company stock worth $764,384. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the third quarter valued at about $1,536,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in COMSCORE by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in COMSCORE in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in COMSCORE by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

