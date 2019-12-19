Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLM. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.17.

COLM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.45. 241,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,888. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

