Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,442,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 337,888 shares.The stock last traded at $101.01 and had previously closed at $94.40.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 over the last three months. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

