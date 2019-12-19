ColossusXT (COLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $680.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $680.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,722,800,765 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,758,938 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

