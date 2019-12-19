Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97. Colfax also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,287. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Colfax’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

