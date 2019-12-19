Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97. Colfax also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.20 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,287. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.
In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.