Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. Colfax also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.
CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Colfax to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
NYSE:CFX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 4,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64.
In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
