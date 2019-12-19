Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. Colfax also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Colfax to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 4,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

