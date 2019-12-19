CoinPoker Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $13,617.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01175323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

