City of London Group (LON:CIN) Announces Earnings Results

City of London Group (LON:CIN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.42) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of CIN remained flat at $GBX 140 ($1.84) during trading hours on Thursday. 2,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The company has a market cap of $55.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48. City of London Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a research note on Tuesday.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

