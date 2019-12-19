Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $53.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.56. 4,578,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,618,375. The company has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,864 shares of company stock worth $20,919,721 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.