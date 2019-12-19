Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.19. 23,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,773. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.