Christopher L. Carpenter Sells 48,000 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 477,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $20.08.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

