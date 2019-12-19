Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.62

Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:CCBC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and traded as high as $13.66. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 1,183 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

