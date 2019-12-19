Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Trading Down 25%

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF)’s share price traded down 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.05, 817,289 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 330% from the average session volume of 190,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

About Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It provides various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alchohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

