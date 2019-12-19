Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded Regenxbio from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Leerink Swann raised Regenxbio from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Regenxbio stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Regenxbio has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $63.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

