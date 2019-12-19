Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.82

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.82 and traded as low as $2.86. Cesca Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 12,381 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOOL shares. ValuEngine raised Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

