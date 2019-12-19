Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Up 12%

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) were up 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.06, approximately 2,183,299 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 647,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

CRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

