Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 719,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 132,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

