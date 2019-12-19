Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Down 0.7%

Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.40, 505 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

