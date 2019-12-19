cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Up 8%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.11, approximately 193,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 179,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

YCBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on cbdMD in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get cbdMD alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of cbdMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.