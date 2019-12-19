Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 138,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,543. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $148.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.