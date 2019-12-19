Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Trading Down 1.4%

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), 291 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Catalyst Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

