Carry Tops 24-Hour Volume of $588,614.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $588,614.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,129,969,312 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

