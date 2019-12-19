Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.36

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 111662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The firm has a market cap of $962.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $229,833.60. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,178 shares of company stock valued at $919,649. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO)

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

