Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CECO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CECO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 586,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Career Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 48,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $751,866.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,456.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,939. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Career Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Career Education by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Career Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

