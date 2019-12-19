Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CECO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
CECO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 586,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.
In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 48,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $751,866.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,456.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,939. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Career Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Career Education by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Career Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
About Career Education
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.