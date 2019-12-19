Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Trading Up 5.5%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.75, 317,841 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 103,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

CPLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 731.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

