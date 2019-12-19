Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.57.

COF stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,690 shares of company stock worth $27,678,862. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

