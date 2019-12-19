Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 1,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $397.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

