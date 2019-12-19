Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDZI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadiz by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Cadiz by 105.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

CDZI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,507. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

